The arrival of summer is synonymous with vacations and trips to visit family, friends or cities. That is why as of this Friday the first operation out of this summer season begins. Because of so much hustle and bustle on the roads, BlaBlaCar, the shared travel platform, has registered a total of 18,500 routes published in the Region of Murcia during these dates, which is 54% more than in the same period last year.

From the application they highlight that the routes preferred by Murcians within the Community are those that cover the route between the capital with Cartagena, Lorca and Caravaca de la Cruz. With regard to routes outside the Region, the most popular are those that connect with Madrid, Valencia and Granada.

The average number of kilometers traveled by users of the platform is 328 while the price stands at 17 euros. All of this within the Spanish borders, since starting this Thursday, the company is offering a new Blablacar bus line that connects the Region with Paris.

In the last year, BlaBlaCar has connected the 45 Murcian municipalities. From BlaBlaCar they emphasize that this is possible thanks to the ‘Boost’ technology that allows drivers to find new passengers at different points on their route, since they have the possibility of sending additional reservation requests once the trip has already begun. “Thanks to it, 45% of the trips on the platform at the national level are being made with their origin or destination at an intermediate stop on the routes initially published,” they say.

«We have seen a 54% increase in the trips that will be made to or from the Region of Murcia in this first operation out of the summer through BlaBlaCar. Thanks to improvements in technology and how active Murcian users are, we are ensuring that every corner of the Autonomous Community has direct, efficient and sustainable connections with the rest of the country”, says Itziar García, Director of Communication and Institutional Relations at BlaBlaCar for Iberia and Latam.