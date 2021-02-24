The Murcia Local Police will have three charging points for electric vehicles, 7.2 kW, in the main barracks located in the Infante. This action will be carried out thanks to the European project ‘Urbact Innovator’, an initiative that aims to implement innovation in the public sector in order to improve the functioning of the different municipal services.

The councilors of Urban Agenda and Open Government, Mercedes barnabas, and Economic Management and Citizen Security, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, visited the facilities on Wednesday for the start of this action, which is expected to be completed next May, according to municipal sources in a statement.

The cost of the three points is 4,800 euros, co-financed at 40% thanks to the incentive program for Efficient and Sustainable Mobility (MOVES), the European Regional Development Fund (Feder), within the Pluriregional Operational Program of Spain 2014-2020 (POPE), specifically in axis 4 Low Carbon Economy.

«The Urbact Innovator project allows officials to participate in decision-making for the improvement of your services, as knowledgeable agents of their environment and their internal processes. It is one more example of citizen participation as an engine for social change, a priority line in our municipal action, ”Mercedes Bernabé highlighted.

For his part, Eduardo Martínez-Oliva, pointed out that «within the commitment to continuous improvement that the Murcia Local Police force has established, a appropriate environmental policy to continue making progress in the provision of a public security service ”. The initiative is the result of the collaboration of the municipalities for Urban Agenda and Citizen Security and is aligned with Strategic objective number 10 of the Spanish Urban Agenda, focused on improving intervention and governance instruments.

Of the 63 initiatives collected through a consultation process with the Local Police that was carried out from July 30 to September 14, 2020 through the Municipal Participation Portal, the local action group selected seven proposals, which will be implemented according to the budget and the scope of action. Thus, the first of these initiatives is the installation of charging points for electric vehicles, which was presented this Wednesday at the El Infante barracks, being the proposal most valued by the local action group.

Next, the implementation of the rest will be evaluated, such as biometric access to the 092 room, motion detectors for light control, a process management ‘app’ in relation to fords, push-button taps, screens touch screens to replace planks and reserved document shredders.

Moves Program



The three recharging points to be installed in the Local Police headquarters will be financed through the incentive program for Efficient and Sustainable Mobility (Moves) of the Autonomous Community corresponding to the year 2019, which has been granted to the City Council to incorporate new facilities in the municipality with more power and better benefits.

This program includes two performances: the installation of 17 municipal points on public roads and another nine in municipal offices, where the Local Police are located. The municipality’s provision of more charging points for electric vehicles is an action aligned with the different strategies in which the Murcia City Council is immersed.

Thus, it is the case of Murcia Urban Agenda 2030 and the Spanish Urban Agenda, through objectives 5, which indicates ‘favor proximity and sustainable mobility’, and 3, focused on ‘preventing and reducing the impacts of climate change and improving resilience’. Also with the own Local Strategy of the Electric Vehicle, dependent on the Local Agency for Energy and Climate Change (ALEM), which includes fifty measures to reduce polluting emissions in Murcia.

Likewise, in relation to climate change, Murcia presented in 2018 its Action Plan for Energy and Climate, in which it has two strategic documents, the Mitigation Plan and the Climate Change Adaptation Plan. The consolidation of electric mobility it is one of the essential pillars of the new energy model and, in particular, of the Murcia Smart City strategy, carried out by the Department of Urban Development and Modernization of the Administration, led by José Guillén.