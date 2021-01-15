The Murcia City Council, through the Local Police, will collaborate with the General Directorates of Health and Consumption to avoid possible crowds that may occur during this next weekend in large shopping centers.

In this way, the presence of the agents will intensify in these areas to “seriously control the traffic.” In this sense, from the city council of the capital they indicated that the Local Police has put 23,545 complaints for not wearing or using the mask improperly, according to municipal sources in a statement.

After the press conference after the celebration of the Governing Board and questions from journalists, the Councilor for Sports and Health of the Murcia City Council, Felipe CoelloHe commented that this weekend “controls will be intensified in large commercial areas with the help of the Local Police.”

Coello expressed the willingness of the council to collaborate with the general directorates of consumption and public health to “seriously control the capacity of shopping centers.” In this way, administrations want avoid possible social contacts that can be carried out between non-cohabiting people so as not to contravene the new provisions approved by the Regional Government.

The Murcia City Council inoculates about 4,000 people against Covid-19



The Councilor for Health, Felipe Coello, explained that “from the Municipal Vaccination Service we have put all our resources at the service of the Community in order to facilitate the administration of doses, as soon as possible, to the entire population.” In this sense, the City Council, through the Municipal Vaccination Service, protects against Covid-19 a total of 4,156 people in three weeks, from the beginning of the campaign, on December 27, until next Monday, January 18.

Some of the centers where it has already acted are Jesús Abandonado, Residencia Hermanitas de Los Pobres de Puente Tocinos, Residencia de Ancianos Hogar de Betania, sheltered apartment, Residencia Hogar Nazaret, sheltered housing Curae Mentis de Santa Cruz, CEOM Sangonera la Verde, the hospitals in La Vega, Quirónsalud in El Infante, Mesa del Castillo, as well as the Molina de Segura and Alcantarilla centers.

According to the forecast, the Service will continue with vaccinations to the staff of the Ministry of Health, forensics and prisons and during the weekend to health workers and private clinic workers and the mutual Ibermutuamur.

This first phase is intended for residents of centers in the elderly and health personnel and social health care in homes for the elderly and with disabilities belonging to the first group of vulnerable people, as established by the Vaccination Strategy against Covid-19 by the Government of Spain. From the Murcian consistory they carry out a close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and, following its instructions, act where it is required with the aim of advancing in the programming of the campaign.

The Local police continues with its operation of control and surveillance of breaches of current regulations established by the health authorities. In this way, the agents carried out a total of 32,687 penalties; 23,545 for not wearing or using the mask incorrectly; 3,175 for breaching the night mobility limitation; 1,552 for exceeding the number of people in a group, limited to more than 6, and a safety distance of less than 1.5 meters, 716 for smoking without maintaining the safety distance; 1,681 due to excess vehicle occupancy; 606 complaints to locals for breach of regulations; and 1,412 for not complying with the territorial mobility restrictions.