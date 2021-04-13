Esther Nevado denied on her Twitter account an appeal to those born between 1952 and 1961 to go to the Palacio de los Deportes during the afternoon of this Tuesday to be immunized with AstraZeneca Hoax that circulates on social networks. THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 17:33



The Councilor for Health in the Murcia City Council, Esther Nevado, denounced through her Twitter account a hoax that was beginning to run through social networks regarding an alleged call to all people between 60 and 69 years to get vaccinated this Tuesday in the afternoon at the Palacio de los Deportes de Murcia. Warned that no mass appeals are being made to those born between 1952 and 1961, that is to say, people between the ages of 60 and 69, as stated in the hoax.

In the same message with fraudulent information that the councilor denied on Twitter, the population in that age group was informed that they could go without an appointment from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to the Murcia Sports Palace to receive the AstraZeneca puncture.

Nevado recalled in his social network that You should only go to the vaccination center if you have been previously cited by the Murcian Health Service or if you have received a phone call from the Public Health Service of the Ministry of Health.