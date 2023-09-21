Thursday, September 21, 2023, 2:38 p.m.



The Football Federation of the Region of Murcia (FFRM) this Thursday prohibited the media from asking the president, José Miguel Monje Carrillo, about issues unrelated to the presentation of the new ball of the season, in an event that took place at the Audi Huertas Motor dealership in Cartagena. Representatives from Efesé attended as well as the four main futsal clubs: Jimbee, ElPozo, STV Roldán and La Boca Te Lía Alcantarilla. 15,000 balls will be distributed.

In this way, both the Murcia Federation and its president refused to comment on the issue that has shaken Spanish football: the non-consensual kiss of the former president of the Spanish Federation Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso after the Women’s World Cup.

Other territorial organizations strongly condemned, in due time and form, some events that occurred a month ago. Both the FFRM and its president have remained silent on the matter. Also this Thursday, in the first public act of Monje Carrillo, who was always a defender of Rubiales’ management.

Monje Carrillo, in this way, did not clarify whether he knew that his daughter-in-law Patricia Pérez, press manager for the women’s team, was pressured by Rubiales, her father and other officials to say that Rubiales’ kiss to Hermoso was something “anecdotal.” .