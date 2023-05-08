The extraordinary credit file prepared by the municipal executive, to endow twenty projects in the municipality of Murcia with 8.2 million, has gone ahead. With the votes in favor of PSOE, Cs, PP and the abstention of Vox, the proposal prepared by the Department of Economic Management of the Murcia City Council has been approved this Monday in the Extraordinary Plenary Commission of Infrastructures, Finance, Economic Management and Affairs Generals. Now all that remains is the final ratification of the extraordinary plenary session, which will take place next Thursday, to meet all the legal requirements.

The funds come from investments not carried out in previous years, and which it has been decided not to carry out for different reasons, and which even date back to 2008.

In this file, as LA VERDAD announced on Saturday, the financing of about twenty files has been included, among them, the expected first phase of the Barriomar Metropolitan Park, endowed in the proposal with one million euros, and the reconstruction of the bridge on the Segura river in El Raal, with just over 700,000 euros, which collapsed just over two years ago.

In addition to the provision of the Barriomar Metropolitano, which will allow the project, which is already approved, to be uploaded to the Contracting portal, several items have been included for green areas in the municipality. Thus, on the one hand, it is proposed to allocate 150,000 euros to the placement of drinking water fountains in the neighborhood of El Carmen, San Pío X and Barriomar and, on the other, to allocate the same amount to start the work to undertake the development of another metropolitan park, in this case the Joven Futura urbanization, in Espinardo. Both actions are contemplated within the first Participatory Budgets of the municipality and were part of the item of 5.3 million euros of the 2022 municipal Budgets.

These collaborative accounts also included a good part of the actions of the so-called ‘shadow plan’ in schools, and which find in this file an endowment of 1.3 million. But if there is a proposal that strongly collects funds in this file -specifically, the most important item- it is the one that seeks to renew the grass of a good number of municipal soccer fields, and that will collect up to 2, if approved, 5 million euros.