The judge of the Second Section of the Provincial Court of Murcia decided admit for processing the incident of recusal of Judge Olga Reverte investigating a alleged fraud in the construction of the AVE between Murcia and Alicante, but rejected the request for the evidence claimed by the appellants. It should be remembered that the lawyer Gonzalo Martínez Fresneda, who defends the employees of one of the companies in charge of the works of the AVE between Murcia and Alicante, challenged Reverte on understanding that the magistrate would not have drawn up the indictment, but rather an agent of the Civil Guard would have done it.

Specifically, the lawyer requested the formal challenge of the titular magistrate of the Examining Court number 9 of Murcia because the order of initiation of Abbreviated Procedure, of December 13, 2020, appears drawn up by a Civil Guard identified thanks to a code seven digits, as recorded in the “document properties” file. Now, the appellants had requested as documentary evidence that all the emails sent or received from the Civil Guard be collected from the judge, either from their private email account or from their official email account since March 30, 2020 .

Likewise, they requested to collect from the Examining Court number 9 of Murcia all the emails sent or received from the Civil Guard from or to any of the corporate emails used by officials of the Court and related to the processing of the preliminary proceedings, from 30 December March 2020 until this Thursday, February 18. On the other hand, the judge of the Second Section of the Provincial Court of Murcia understands that the proceedings concerned by the appellant, partly of excessive time, are “unnecessary”. Likewise, it considers the documentary evidence already in the incident sufficient in any case.