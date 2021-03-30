The court refuses to exonerate Alberto Guerra and brings him to trial for the purchase of a plot at half price from a promoter in Murcia Alberto Guerra Tschuschke / Edu Bottle / AGM RICARDO FERNÁNDEZ Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 03:00



Alberto Guerra Tschuschke, former director of the Murcia Urban Planning Department, is irretrievably on the way to trial for alleged crimes of prevarication and bribery after the Second Section of the Provincial Court, in a resolution that was notified yesterday to the parties, has rejected your request for dismissal of the proceedings