The court refuses to exonerate Alberto Guerra and brings him to trial for the purchase of a plot at half price from a promoter in Murcia
Alberto Guerra Tschuschke, former director of the Murcia Urban Planning Department, is irretrievably on the way to trial for alleged crimes of prevarication and bribery after the Second Section of the Provincial Court, in a resolution that was notified yesterday to the parties, has rejected your request for dismissal of the proceedings
This content is exclusive for subscribers
Access all the information of THE TRUTH for € 6.95 per month
Already a subscriber? Log in
.
#Murcia #Court #endorses #evidence #bribery #Urbanism
Leave a Reply