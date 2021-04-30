The Murcia City Council, through the Statistics Service, will remove the smart plates placed on monuments and protected assets, once the report issued by the General Directorate of Cultural Assets of the Autonomous Community (CARM) is officially received and study the best procedure to do these jobs. The previous government team invested 36,000 euros in this initiative.

The action will be carried out after hearing a complaint from the Association for the Conservation of the Heritage of the Huerta de Murcia (Huermur) which found its illegality after receiving a report from the General Directorate of Cultural Assets. In this document, they reported from Huermur, the prohibition of placing these plates in protected places and buildings and that are part of the historical heritage of Murcia, as denounced by the conservationist entity, is revealed.

Previously, according to municipal sources, the technicians of the Consistory will carry out a tour of the streets of the historic center to determine which ones must be removed “in order to comply with the provisions of the CARM.” The City Council will work in coordination with Cultural Assets to agree on the most convenient removal process, they added, and the subsequent restoration works to repair the possible damage caused. “The facades will be restored to their original state,” they concluded. These tasks will also be studied with heritage conservation associations.

The Councilor for Health and Modernization of the Administration, Esther Nevado, indicated that “we are going to carry out this study to remove as soon as possible the plates in which the previous Government Team invested a total of 36,000 euros.”

PP denies illegality and PSOE criticizes the spending of public money



The Popular group in the City Council responded with a resounding “there is no illegality and Huermur’s accusations are false” upon learning of the association’s complaint. In a statement, José Ballesta’s team stressed that these plates were installed to replace the old and worn ones “that had been decades old and needed a renovation.”

They added that the process was supervised by municipal technicians and that “all unforeseen events that may arise” were considered. And they concluded that the new government team “will have to continue and complete this project that has already started.”

The Socialist Group accused the popular of making a “capricious and arbitrary use of public money by investing in plates that damage protected historic buildings” and that the initiative shows that “the plates will be intelligent but those responsible for the decision of install them not ». They rejected that this installation is part of a more global project throughout the municipality that involves an investment of 900,000 euros, “a huge amount for something that is not going to be of any use.”

The Murcian Socialists detailed that to the 36,000 euros would have to be added the 200,000 euros of the license of the Navilens company, which facilitates the technology of the codes. For this reason, they wondered if “this macro investment is really necessary in the current situation of pandemic and the increase in people who are socially excluded.”