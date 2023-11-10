More buses and with greater frequency to reduce the saturation of travelers in Murcia. This is what is planned to improve the public transport service on five lines that run through districts in the south of the capital and affect some 200,000 residents. They are numbers 28, 30, 31, 44 and 91 and the reinforcement must occur during the month of December.

This was announced this Friday by the Councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, during the press conference after the weekly Government Meeting, who highlighted that this measure is already being negotiated with the company awarded the service, Monbús, which must adjust its logistics. (number of necessary buses and drivers) to be able to carry it out.

“The ultimate objective is to reduce the saturation that occurs on these lines at certain hours on weekdays,” said the mayor. For example, lines 30 and 31 between Murcia and Los Ramos and Murcia and El Raal-Alquerías, will see the waiting times between expeditions reduced by 10 minutes (they will go from 30 to 20 minutes).

Line 44 with La Ñora, the number of expeditions to and from UCAM is increased by two; Line 91, complementary to the previous one, between Murcia and Sangonera la Seca, Javalí Nuevo, Puebla de Soto and La Raya, will have, for the first time, buses on Sundays and holidays, one trip in each direction, added the councilor. Additionally, on weekdays, this line reduces waiting minutes between trips from 50 to 30.

Finally, line 28, between Sangonera la Verde and Murcia, will have a new expedition to El Palmar to serve students who go to the Health Sciences Campus, among other educational centers.

This new service, with others that may be implemented in the near future, will be included in the bridge contract with this concessionaire, which will be valid until the new contract for public transportation in the municipality is put out to tender. This will unite transportation in both districts and the urban area in a single company and will involve a comprehensive review of the entire current network.

Muñoz explained that the Public Contracts Law does not allow expanding the number of lines, that this may be left to the new one being worked on, but “we can reinforce the ones we already have.” The councilor concluded that these initiatives represent “a determined commitment” to the use of public transport and a change in mobility in the municipality, since with the works the lanes for private traffic are reduced by 40%.