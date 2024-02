Thursday, February 29, 2024, 10:31



| Updated 11:07 a.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The City Council will remunicipalize the management of the San Andrés de Murcia bus station. This was announced this Thursday, before the start of the ordinary plenary session for the month of February, the Councilor for Mobility, Economic Management and Contracting, José Francisco Muñoz. This way, …