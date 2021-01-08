The cumulative incidence of the coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days is 297.4 cases in the municipality of Murcia. According to the latest data, from May 10 to January 3, 68% of cases occur in children under 50 years of age, the average age being 39. As for the community spread, 29.6% of those detected have no confirmed epidemiological link, while the origin of the infections in the last two weeks comes, in 47.8%, from the home and 40% from the social environment.

In this sense, after the meeting of the municipal technical committee for monitoring Covid-19, the Consistory will carry out various additional measures in the municipality in accordance with the new restrictions put in place by health authorities, municipal sources reported in a statement.

Starting at 19.00 hours It is not possible to access the parks and gardens, bio-healthy areas, games and geronto-gymnastics, according to the regulations set by the Autonomous Community and appealing to civil liability. During its opening the Capacity will be limited and the use of a mask is mandatory for over six years and proper hand hygiene.

In front of the beginning of the schools and other educational centers, the Murcia City Council will activate this weekend a special disinfection device in the environment of educational centers on the occasion of going back to school next Monday. In addition, municipal cleaning services will make a special control of those neighborhoods and districts most affected by Covid-19 to carry out a shock action.

Urban public transport too will modify their schedules. Specifically, the Murcia urban bus service will be provided as usual, with a last expedition at 10 pm. The Murcia tram will be provided throughout the week, being the last expedition the one at 22.00 (to date it ends at 23:00). A specific tram reinforcement will be established at peak hours (agreed with the universities) until next January 31 as a result of the exams. Taxis will continue to operate for emergencies at night.

On the other hand, the Murcia City Council will vaccinate this weekend to La Vega, Quirón del Infante, Mesa del Castillo and Ibermutuamur hospital staff. In this way, the municipal Vaccination Service will protect a total of 1,520 people from the municipality of Murcia in the first two weeks of the campaign, from last December 27 to next Sunday January 10.

In this sense, the Councilor for Sports and Health, Felipe Coello, insisted on the importance of receiving the vaccine. “To preventive measures to prevent its spread, we must include the possibility of immunizing ourselves, an action that will allow us to protect ourselves, ourselves and others, and thus fight, in a safe and effective way, the coronavirus,” he said in this regard.

On the other hand, the Murcia City Council will incorporate 24 volunteers from the Civil Protection service to trace tasks that are carried out throughout the Region of Murcia during the weekend shift. The volunteers will carry out their functions in the Ministry of Health, under the coordination of a doctor and two expert tracker nurses from the Municipal Health Services.

Libraries and study rooms



In most cases, municipal libraries and study rooms will close their doors between 9:00 and 8:30 p.m. Study rooms advance closure. his schedule It will be as follows: Monday to Friday, from 8.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Between 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., an intensive disinfection will take place.

Youth and cultural centers



For his part, closing hours of youth spaces it is set at 9:00 p.m. (until now, the closure was established at 22:00). In addition, the schedule of the activities of the Networks Program will be brought forward so that they end at 9:00 p.m. at the latest.

The schedule of all shows so that due to their programming and duration they do not exceed the end time limit that is established at 9:00 p.m. The functions scheduled at 8:00 p.m. will pass at 7:00 p.m. The shows that, due to their demand, exceed the established capacity have divided their celebration into two sessions. All the activities carried out by the council are carried out with strict convocation and celebration protocols in limited and prepared spaces to facilitate control for their safe celebration and in an effort to continue supporting the cultural sector.

More than 1,200 penalties for not complying with the territorial restriction



The Local Police imposed until this Thursday 1,480 penalties for exceeding the number of six people not living together per group and 1,257 for breaching the territorial restriction. Likewise, compliance with the curfew has been monitored with the opening of a total of 2,839 files.

By smoking without keeping a safe distance 668 sanctions were imposed. In total, 22,656 people have been sanctioned for not using or using the mask incorrectly since the regulation came into force on July 18. As for exceeding the capacity in vehicles, 1,544 files have been opened.

Finally, 596 sanctions were imposed on locals, for various reasons, mostly for not having suspended the activity of the nightclub and for breaching the closing hours. Starting this Saturday, the Local Police will participate in a special device to control the curfew.