Rivers of ink, or rather motor oil, ran the last legislature in relation to the state of the fleet of the Murcia Local Police. There were not a few complaints both from the opposition groups in the capital’s City Hall and from the public service unions themselves, headed by SIME, in relation to the numerous breakdowns suffered by the fleet of vehicles for which the corps had not been quickly resolved, leaving dozens of cars and motorcycles in dry dock at the same time. “It is not a matter of talking about people who are not here,” said the former councilor for Citizen Security during the Serrano government and current municipal spokesman for the PSIE, Enrique Lorca, in what seemed to be a veiled reference to the former mayor of Development and Contracting during the last legislature, Mario Gómez, whom both the socialists and the popular – during his period of coalition with citizens – blamed for this situation.

It is true that a contract was awarded at the last minute to expedite the repair of vehicles in the municipal park and that the PSOE and CS governments approved the acquisition of several units to alleviate this situation. But the current executive has sought a new alternative in order to prevent this situation from repeating itself, beyond the traditional solutions and the confidence in the different management style that the change of faces in the City Council can entail. Thus, as announced in the municipal plenary session of July, held this Monday, the Consistory will go to the ‘renting’ model to ensure the supply of police vehicles and their perfect state of use. “We still have to study its realization, but it is undoubtedly the best solution, which will allow us to stop storing iron and will ensure a renewed fleet,” defended the Councilor for Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona.

The issue lies in the fact that a ‘renting’ contract is not limited to the investment chapter, but to current spending and it will therefore be necessary for Economic Management to determine the scope of the item that will be used for this purpose, according to Perona stressed. These considerations were made by the mayor during and at the end of the debate on the motion presented by the Vox Municipal Group to urge the municipal government to increase the call for positions in the body and to improve the provision of material resources.

The popular ones defended that the improvement of security in the municipality does not only go through the reinforcement of the workforce and carried out with their votes an alternative motion in which they urged to continue calling for positions until reaching the ratio of 1.8 agents per 1,000 inhabitants, to comply with the provisions of the regional Law on Local Police Coordination, as well as to request the constitution of Local Security Boards in each district and the installation of security cameras. Finally, Perona pointed out that a location is being sought for the implementation of a Local Police station in the center of the city, for which a location is still being sought.

This was not, however, the issue that took up the most minutes in the plenary session this Monday, in which up to three motions were presented in relation to the plans for the municipal mobility system managed by the Murcia City Council. The previous mayor of the branch, the socialist Carmen Fructuoso, accused the popular of developing a paripé by which they will execute the plan of the Serrano government without it seeming that they are doing it, since “the call for European aid does not allow it” and since “they dedicated themselves in the campaign to set people on fire” against this proposal. She also asked the councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, from the Ginés Ruz Maciá socialist bench, to specify the plans in this matter for La Glorieta and in particular to indicate what solution was intended to be taken with respect to the Old Bridge.

Muñoz resisted advancing any of the specific modifications that the plan that the Socialists left in execution could undergo and limited the possible changes to the completion of the work of the committee of experts working on his study. However, before the statements made by Fructuoso that the continuity of the works endorse this paripé, since “work has not stopped in any area”, Muñoz pointed out that the work of the operators has ceased in Espinardo, Teniente Flomesta, Ronda de Garay, Juana Jugán and in Miguel Ángel Beloqui and that they are effectively working on solutions for reversal, modification and continuation of the works, as the case may be.

For his part, from the Vox Municipal Group, its spokesman Luis Gestoso, insisted on urging the municipal government to reverse the mobility works, returning the state of circulation to the state prior to the works, “as they promised in the campaign.” On the other hand, Gestoso, who did not finally obtain a seat in the Congress of Deputies for Murcia yesterday, representing Vox, acknowledged that, despite not having been initially included in the regime of exclusive dedications that he realized in plenary session this Thursday, he will request his release, since he will exercise the group’s spokesperson at a specific time.

The demolition of a ship will protect the residents of Javalí Viejo from flooding



The plenary session of the Murcia City Council unanimously approved a series of urban development actions in the municipality. Among them, the final approval of the project to obtain land on San Nicolás street in the Javalí Viejo district stands out, according to sources from the Consistory in a statement.

“The ultimate goal of this file is the expropriation of an abandoned warehouse that is located in the aforementioned Javalí Viejo street, blocking the passage in the middle of the lane with the aim of proceeding to tear it down and thus open a new road with which to avoid a repeat of the situation that the residents of this area of ​​Murcia experienced almost a year ago now,” declared the Councilor for Urban Planning, Huerta and Environment, Antonio Navarro Corchón.

It should be remembered that on September 26, 2022, torrential rains were recorded in Javalí Viejo. The presence of this abandoned warehouse on San Nicolás street acted as a stopper and blocked the outlet of the water. In this flood it caused significant material losses to 35 families and even a neighbor lost his life, as the City Council has recalled.

This expropriation, which exclusively affects the abandoned warehouse, will allow the street to be opened by expanding it, in accordance with the provisions of the General Urban Planning Plan, which will prevent the property from becoming a bottleneck, according to the Consistory.

On the other hand, the Plenary finally approved, also unanimously, the partial plan for Beniaján, in the El Bojal area, which will allow the construction of a new residential area with up to 283 homes.

In the same way, the green light has been given to advance the modification of the General Plan so that it contemplates the North Arch, it has been agreed to open a new road in Monteagudo, parallel to Alejandro Valverde avenue, and a new garden has been approved in Sangonera la Verde.