Almost in the style of the appearances at the start of the political course in Moncloa, the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, appeared this Friday before the media to assess the stage that opens in the municipality from September and to describe the events that the city ​​in a month that, if he did not want to describe as “historic”, yes as “frantic”. He left the councilor as a novelty in his appearance, and looking towards ordinary and daily management, the intention that the municipal budgets for 2023 be initially debated and approved in an extraordinary plenary session that would take place before next September 20.

«There was a clear mandate from the citizens, to recover normality; Nine months have already passed since the year began and they must be approved as an essential tool to comply with this mandate, “defended the councilor. The objective is that these 2024 accounts serve, fundamentally, to comply with the obligations of the Consistory, to begin working, then, on those of 2024, in which they will begin to address “the strategic project for our city model ».

A reflection of this model, La Glorieta wants it to be an impeccable celebration of the three events that await the city after the holidays, and which formally received the green light during the meeting of the Governing Board this Friday. The most outstanding, as LA VERDAD announced this week, will be the two meetings of ministers of the different members of the European Union that Murcia will host within the framework of the current Spanish Presidency. “We will be the only city in Spain that hosts two meetings,” Ballesta stressed, highlighting as one of the city’s strengths the fact that it is “number 50 in the EU by population and one with the lowest average age.”

The program will start on the 27th with the reception of the participants in the event and with the official dinner that will be offered at the Almudí Palace. In the following two days, the activity will move to the Artillery Barracks, which will host the General Affairs Council on the 28th, with the meeting of the Union’s Foreign Affairs ministers, and on the 29th, with the meeting of the Ministers of Economy and Treasury.

Ballesta explained that the first meeting will address challenges such as the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the request of the latter state and Moldova for access to the EU and the negotiations with the United Kingdom, to normalize ‘post-Brexit’ relations, among others. Regarding the economic event, Ballesta stressed that it will serve to address the distribution of cohesion funds “from which Murcia has benefited in the amount of more than 50 million in recent years, and which can be seen in projects such as the Cárcel Vieja , the Artillery Barracks itself, Alfonso X, Murcia Smart City or in mobility projects ».

In this sense, Ballesta pointed out in red the meeting that he will hold with the European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, “to whom we want to show that the amounts received have been correctly invested in projects that have a social return, which will help us give enormous credibility in the face of the new challenges that this government team wants to expose. The organization of these meetings will mean “a huge logistical and security effort that we hope will not alter the day-to-day life of Murcia,” he added.

The appointment will be held by virtue of the agreement with the organizing committee of the European Presidency, approved this Friday by the Governing Board and which was accompanied, also by the approval of the agreement with the ACB for the celebration, on September 15 and 16 , of the Spanish Super Cup at the Palacio de los Deportes in Murcia.

“The event, which will be broadcast in 170 countries with an expected audience of 41 million viewers, will have an estimated economic impact on the city of 2.5 million,” said Ballesta. These are distributed in 500,000 euros in accommodation for the ‘staff’ of the event and fans, 700,000 euros for the hotel industry, 400,000 in complementary offers such as trade and other consumption and 150,000 in transport, adding the remaining amount in the economic value of the diffusion received. “And 70% of these amounts will be contributed by fans from outside,” said the councilor, adding that the season tickets for the competition “were finished on Wednesday in just half an hour.” Ballesta also announced that a ‘fanzone’ will be installed in the Plaza Circular between September 9 and 16.

The last major event scheduled for next month is an old acquaintance that has its roots in the reign of Alfonso X el Sabio. This is the Murcia Fair, whose programming was approved this Friday by the Governing Board of the Murcia City Council. There are many novelties that have been revealed from the event in recent weeks, although the full presentation will take place next Monday. However, Ballesta announced that the proclamation of the Fair, which will be given this year by Diego Cantero, leader of Funambulista, will be held on September 1, in the Julián Romea square.

«We want to return Murcia to the residents with a collective and indigenous project, which unites us all, through this model for the city; That was the commitment with which we asked for your trust and in which we remain, “he concluded.