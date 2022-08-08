The City Council of the capital, governed by the PSOE, has no doubt that tomorrow it will apply the measures of the energy plan of the Government of Pedro Sánchez. The Councilor for Urban Planning and Ecological Transition, Andrés Guerrero, even stated that the Consistory wants to go one step further.

Thus, municipal officials are being informed that, starting tomorrow, the air conditioning may not be less than 27 degrees. In addition, “measures are also being seen in terms of reducing energy consumption with the disconnection of computers when they are not being used, photocopiers, lights, etc.,” said the socialist councilor.

Regarding the criticism of merchants, the councilor pointed out that “there is everything.” “I know merchants who think it’s a great idea to turn off the lights in the shop windows after ten o’clock and others who are already doing it for economic reasons, because it hurts their pockets.”

Guerrero recalls that these energy saving measures are carried out due to the international context “and with a preventive nature”. “Many times preventive policies are adopted, it is very difficult to justify them, but when the time comes you realize that it was necessary,” he said.

In Cartagena, for its part, the municipal energy bill has increased by 145% in the first half of the year, going from paying 2.4 million to paying 5.9 million euros. For this reason, the City Council is preparing a new energy supply contract that aims to reduce this bill by half, according to the Councilor for Infrastructure, Diego Ortega. In this sense, a major renovation of energy installations is being undertaken for more modern and lower consumption ones.

The air conditioning in public buildings will not undergo major changes starting tomorrow. According to Ortega, the air conditioning is already “between 25 and 26 degrees”, so it will only have to be raised one more degree. Another measure is the closure of the administrative building in San Miguel in the afternoons.