The Murcia City Council is studying expanding the space for pedestrians in the mobility reform that it will carry out on the Gran Vía. This is one of the requests made by the Murcia Centro Vivo collective, which this Wednesday met with the councilor of the branch, Carmen Fructuoso, who was asked to increase the area of ​​sidewalks after the works that will be carried out soon in accordance with the new mobility plan for the capital.

From the Consistory they confirmed to LA VERDAD that they are studying how to give shape to this request within the project, as well as the expansion of the loading and unloading area for carriers on that same avenue. This modification would not affect the change in the roads for the circulation of vehicles, where the construction of two lanes for public transport, another for bicycles and scooters and one for the passage of private cars is planned.

On the other hand, the councilor also confirmed that the works at the points that could generate conflicts in road traffic and for pedestrians will not begin until after Christmas. It was another of the requests claimed by the neighbors and especially the merchants, who allege that the Christmas campaign represents a high percentage of their annual income, as it is the peak sales season.

Murcia Centro Vivo asks to modify the project



This was specified by the Murcia Centro Vivo association, which this Wednesday met with Carmen Fructuoso to convey her requests for the mobility plan. “We ask that the works be delayed and that the merchants be allowed to save the season and survive,” they said in a statement. Among other modifications, the group also demands the change of the project to increase the number of lanes for private traffic on Avenida de la Constitución and Gran Vía.

They consider that the works “threaten to turn us into an uncomfortable and inaccessible city to the point of dissuading the visitor from coming to the center.” Finally, they ensure that “public transport must be promoted, improving its frequencies and destinations so that it is a real alternative to private transport, but it must be done before reducing lanes.”