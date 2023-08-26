Saturday, August 26, 2023, 00:22



“If we encourage that there continue to be orchards, no one will have to come to save the orchard, because we will take care of it, and anyone who comes with the idea of ​​helping it will be welcome.” This is how the president of the Landowners’ Board, Diego Frutos, declared yesterday before meeting for the first time with the mayor of Murcia José Ballesta, after his return to La Glorieta. With this meeting, the City Council and this traditional community of irrigators symbolized the return to normality in their relations.

It must be remembered that the government team of José Antonio Serrano ended the legislature in a situation of total confrontation with the huertanos as a result of several decisions that were vigorously contested by them and that were limited to the need to have a non-public building permit. granted to carry out works in the ditches, an end ratified on several occasions by the courts.

“The interests of collaboration so that things flow smoothly are mutual,” commented the mayors Antonio Navarro and Marco Antonio Fernández to Frutos.