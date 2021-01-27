The Murcia City Council will post today on the Transparency Portal the complete list of groups that have received the first dose, and in some cases the second, of the Covid vaccine, provided by its staff. An activity for which, they affirm from the Consistory, they have followed at all times the instructions of the General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry.

The list specifies each of the groups, associations, health centers and residences for the elderly, among others, as well as the specific number of people who have received the injection; and that, except in the case of private hospitals, each dose bore names and surnames.

In the relationship, to which THE TRUTH has had access, there are 197 vaccines supplied in Jesús Abandonado; 517 in the Ministry of Health; 304 at Hospital La Vega; 338 in the Quirón Hospital and 176 in the Mesa del Castillo; 306 at the Ibermutuamur Hospital; 187 at the Hospital de Molina de Segura (these last five health centers are private). Another 219 doses were for mutuals.

The opposition groups in the City Council learned yesterday the report of the vaccination campaign carried out by the Municipal Health Service during the celebration of the Board of Spokespersons. During the meeting “all the data and information required were provided, such as the list of personnel of this Service involved in the campaign,” municipal sources explained.

But the explanations did not convince either the position or its partner in government, Ciudadanos. The spokesman for the Municipal Socialist Group, José Antonio Serrano, insisted at the end of the meeting that he wanted to know the names of all the people who were vaccinated in the City Council “bypassing the protocol.” “If there are twelve who are part of the vaccination team, including councilor Felipe Coello, why have 31 been vaccinated,” he said, for whom it is “incomprehensible” that the City Council “pulls out of its sleeve” a protocol other than the one established and approved by the Ministry.

Serrano, who continued to demand the resignation of Coello, like the spokesman for Podemos, Ginéz Ruiz, made it clear that all the information received at the Board “has been to throw balls out and point to the Ministry as the only person responsible for the alleged irregularities in the vaccination process; there are still many doubts ».

The Semas, waiting



The spokesperson for Podemos-Equo does not consider the arguments put forward by the City Council to be “valid” either. “We went to the Board with many doubts and we continue to have them, because I can’t quite believe it,” he said. He added that the service cannot hide behind what those who were sent by Health did, “because they are also public administration and can question what is clearly not supposed to be done.”

Ruiz, for example, said he did not understand that municipal personnel who are performing social health work every day, and in contact with people at risk, such as the nine members of the Mobile Emergency Service and Social Care (Semas) are not immunized and it is not planned . The municipal government partner and spokesman for Ciudadanos, Mario Gómez, indicated that “it has become clear that neither the vaccination process nor its management has been adjusted to the protocol established by the Ministry,” which “must be corrected immediately.” In his opinion, the mayor, José Ballesta, “cannot hide for any longer and must assume responsibilities and demand them,” as Serrano said.

“We have to guarantee that the vaccines are aimed exclusively at the people established by the ministerial protocol, since one less vaccine can be one more death of those who are considered vulnerable or people at risk,” he concluded, without answering the question of whether he continued considering that the mayor Coello had to resign.