THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 10:59



The urban garden located on a plot between Horno and Victorio de Santa Eulalia streets, better known as HuertoLab, will be returned by the Murcia City Council to its rightful owners. This space is privately owned and the temporary transfer was signed at the time with the owners, always conditional on the fact that at the time these owners claimed it they could make use of it, as explained by the Consistory in a statement.

The City Council communicated this Wednesday to the users that all those who have deposited personal belongings or objects will be able to proceed with their withdrawal from until next Monday, November 7. Those elements that have not been removed by the end of the indicated period will be transferred to the municipal warehouse, where they will be made available to their owners after contacting the Parks and Gardens service, which will coordinate the delivery.

After the meetings held by the councilors of the Government team with the neighbors who regularly use this urban space, an agreement was reached to move this green space a few meters from its current location, in the Cristo Resucitado square, in the neighborhood of Saint Eulalia. “Despite this approach, the users of HuertoLab decided unilaterally and at the last moment to break off the negotiations that were intended to find a new location,” said the City Council, which expressed its willingness to “always be open to negotiating satisfactory solutions for users.