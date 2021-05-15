Mayor José Antonio Serrano, accompanied by the Councilor for Health and Modernization of the Administration, Esther Nevado, visited the facilities of the Enrique Roca stadium where the vaccination process is taking place. Between this Saturday and this Sunday is scheduled to pass by the stadium 8,000 Murcian between 60 and 69 years old In addition to the 1,400 people who will be inoculated in the Jardín del Salitre.

Serrano demanded from the regional government “a increase in vaccination rate. They have at their disposal different spaces that we have given them in the southern part of the municipality, such as the Young Space of El Palmar, and if they took advantage of them and enabled them, we could reach 12,000 inoculated every weekend ».

Likewise, he asked the Ministry of Health to “ improve the dating system how much confusion is causing in recent weeks. From the City Council we have made several proposals to be able to offer direct and clear information to Murcians and that the lack of control that occurred in the past days is not repeated ».

“From the first moment we have offered total collaboration and absolute disposition to the regional government so that the vaccination process is carried out quickly, efficiently and in the best conditions because the lack of foresight harms Murcians”, Serrano pointed out.

Finally, the mayor wanted to “thank the nurses of the Municipal Vaccination Service for the immense work and effort they have been doing since the vaccination campaign began. This token of gratitude goes to the Red Cross, Real Murcia and the Local Police for the work they do to ensure the smooth running of the conference at the Enrique Roca stadium.