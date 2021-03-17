A company claims almost 10,000 euros for works carried out in San José de la Vega that were authorized by the socialist president of the outgoing Municipal Board Lidia Almagro during the inauguration as a petty officer in 2015. / NACHO GARCÍA / AGM PILAR BENITO Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 02:24



“It’s not that we don’t want to pay it, it’s that legally we can’t.” The councilor for Pedanías and Neighborhoods of the Murcia City Council, Marco Antonio Fernández, responded in this way to the situation that a company from San José de la Vega had raised, to which the Municipal Board owes almost 10,000 euros for works carried out in the district in 201