Almost four years will have passed in just a few months since the disappearance of the night bus service to districts, better known as 'buhobús'. The pandemic took away a proposal that will return this Christmas with a much more limited service than the one that, intermittently, had operated until March 2020, through an agreement between the City Council and the Autonomous Community.

Now, once the City Council has assumed the powers of interurban transport, the government of José Ballesta will recover the operation of these lines, although without any intention of continuity over time – at least until the implementation of the new transport model, still undated – and with fewer frequencies than those proposed just a few years ago.

Line 55



Sangonera la Verde, El Palmar, La Alberca, Santo Ángel, Patiño and Murcia.

Line 56



Zeneta, Los Ramos, Torreagüera, Beniaján, San José de la Vega, Los Garres, Algezares, Barrio del Progreso, Santiago el Mayor and the center of Murcia.

Line 57



Rincón de Beniscornia, La Ñora, Guadalupe, Espinardo, El Puntal, Churra and Cabezo de Torres and Murcia.

Line 58



Sangonera la Seca, Javalí Nuevo, Puebla de Soto, La Raya, Era Alta, San Ginés and Aljucer and Murcia.

Line 59



Farmhouses, Beniel bridge, El Raal, El Raal crossing, Santa Cruz, Llano de Brujas and Tocinos Bridge and Murcia.

Line 60



Cobatillas, El Campillo, El Esparragal, Monteagudo, La Cueva, Casillas and Zarandona and Murcia.

Thus, there will be six lines, other than the regular ones, that will begin operating from today, with departures at 10:30 p.m. from Sangonera la Verde, Zeneta, Rincón de Beniscornia, Sangonera la Seca, Alquerías and Cobatillas. A second expedition will leave from the main districts at 0.30 am. For its part, trips from Murcia, originating in Plaza Circular and Atalayas, will depart at 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. It must be remembered, for example, that the frequencies existing until 2020 offered the last possibility of returning home at 4:30 in the morning.

As a counterpart, however, it should be noted that this special service will have no cost for users, since it will be carried out during the free period for public transport enabled by the Murcia City Council. Thus, this proposal will be active on December 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30 and January 5 “to facilitate the movement of citizens by public transport during the celebration of Christmas events and to meet the transferred demand by the residents of the districts and the hoteliers,” according to municipal sources.

The new lines that will begin to provide service tonight will be numbers 55, 56, 57, 58, 59 and 60, which, although with different numbers, will resume the same routes that operated before the suspension brought by the pandemic.

Regular bus transport lines were suspended before the pandemic and their schedules ended at 4:30 a.m.

Its launch will involve the hiring of six drivers. The intention is that, after the holidays, the gap in this service will be covered, at least in part, by the announced 'on-demand lines', in which shipments will be requested through a mobile application. It will be a pilot test announced a month ago, with two routes that are designed to operate in the afternoon and at night, between 7 p.m. and until around 1 a.m. Line 1 will cover the route Alquerías -Llano de Brujas-Puente Tocinos-Murcia, while line 2 will pass through Alquerías, Los Ramos, Torreagüera, Beniaján and Los Dolores, to reach Murcia.

More than one hundred measurements



They defend from the Consistory that these night bus services, which will provide service from tomorrow in the districts, are one of the more than one hundred measures that are included in the Urban Mobility Management Plan, which includes specific actions to contribute to improving the circulation in Murcia and promote the flow of traffic.

This measure is in line with others adopted by the City Council previously, such as decreeing the free use of all public transport until January 7, a commitment “backed by users with a growth in demand for the service of 70%”, according to municipal sources.