The Murcia City Council will begin to review the administrative situation of all the leisure venues in the municipality to check compliance with the licenses, as it recognizes that there are more establishments that have a closure or cessation of activity file that has not been executed. This was announced this Thursday by Vice Mayor Rebeca Pérez, after the tragedy that occurred on Sunday in which 13 people died in the fire at the Teatre and Fonda Milagros nightclubs, which had a closure order that was not carried out. «We are the first interested in knowing what happened. Murcia is shocked and we understand that all efforts made to clarify these events are necessary,” stressed Rebeca Pérez, while she assures that new protocols will be established so that “it never happens again.”

As Pérez explained, since Monday all the files pending closure available to the service have been reviewed and that starting this Thursday visits will be made to all the premises, in which it will be verified whether the license is available and Otherwise, compliance with the cessation order will be checked, proceeding to “immediately seal” the premises if it remains open.

The vice mayor indicated that the checks will begin by prioritizing nightlife venues, mainly in the areas with the highest concentration of these businesses, with greater volume of influx and that have greater capacity. Specifically, the first to go through this review will be those from the Atalayas area and those from Mariano Rojas. But leisure venues will not be the only ones, since all the establishments in the city will undergo this technical review, in a process that she recognizes will not be “simple.” “There are many cases that depend on the type of premises, so we have done an initial screening that allows us to act more immediately,” said Pérez.

On the other hand, two new protocols will also be implemented in the City Council on licenses and urban planning discipline that try to reduce errors in the Inspection service. A new procedure that provides “security, rigor, control and agility”, as interpreted by Pérez, which seeks to have “control measures over the traceability of the files”, and that the administrative situation that occurred with Teatre is not repeated, in which at the same time a legalization file with a closure order without the service apparently being aware of it.

This closure file on Teatre did not continue since the last action that occurred on it, in October 2022, in which the inspector only warned the owner of the cessation of activity and its possible forced execution, without enforcing the seal of the premises. Rebeca Pérez stressed that this is the last update available to the Murcia City Council: “We have always questioned why the logical progress was not continued since October 2022. We do not know what happened and that is why we are not carrying out the investigation.”

Officials removed



Regarding the officials of the Inspection Service who were removed from their duties this Wednesday, the vice mayor explained that these are those people who directly handled the file, although she did not rule out that more decisions could be made in this regard as the internal investigation progresses. is being carried out by the Consistory to “debug responsibilities.” However, she did not detail how many officials are affected by this suspension, nor what it consists of, nor how long it will last.