The municipal services “work against the clock” to finalize a “minimum” proposal for the renewal of the water treatment financing agreement, which is “in accordance with the legal distribution of powers and which includes the additional costs expected for 2023”. This was stated by City Council sources, in line with the information published yesterday in LA VERDAD, in which it is pointed out that Esamur (regional entity in charge of managing the service) has notified the Consistory that if the agreement on the canon is not closed Before January, the municipal administration will run out of funds to purify.

From the City Council they affect the short time frame given by Esamur, which sent its proposal for an agreement on October 21, despite the letters sent by the competent department “months before”. “It is unusual to prepare the signing of an agreement of such relevance and with the technical complexity that it requires in the interval of one month,” the same sources say. On the other hand, temporary measures are proposed, while the final agreement is reached, such as those adopted in other autonomies, “to face, at least, the costs of increasing energy, taking into account the seriousness of the situation, at the the sustainability of the service cannot be guaranteed”.

Finally, the Consistory defends that Esamur’s warning lacks legal support, since the Sanitation Law obliges it to finance it. “It is even valued to recover the financing through local taxes, since Esamur collects 14.6 million for the canon and only allocates 7.7 million to purification in the capital,” he concludes.