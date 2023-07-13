Thursday, July 13, 2023, 01:01



The Murcia City Council has requested the State to acquire the Salitre hermitage, next to the garden of the same name, to begin its rehabilitation and enhancement, once the property is municipally owned. This was announced yesterday by the Councilor for Development and Heritage, Rebeca Pérez, and the Councilor for Culture and Identity, Diego Avilés, who explained that a letter has been sent to the Special Delegation of Economy and Finance of the Regional State Heritage Service to find out the exact point at which the processing of the procedure for the transfer of this property is located. The local executive has not detailed what has been the offer he has made.

The objective of the government team is to “defend, rehabilitate, preserve and extol the historical, artistic and cultural heritage that exists in the municipality and of which the Salitre hermitage is a clear example”. This building, also known as the chapel of the Via Crucis, dates from the 16th century and has the highest degree of protection included in the Special Plan for the Historic Site. It is the only way of the cross hermitage that exists in Murcia of the 28 that the city came to have. The building, located between Acisclo Díaz and Pasos de Santiago streets, represents one of the best examples of Baroque style architecture.