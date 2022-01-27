Murcia City Council must pay the company in charge of the rehabilitation works of pavilions 1 and 2 of the Artillery Barracks 391,946 euros for pending invoices. This was decided by the head of Murcia Administrative Litigation Court number 3, María Teresa Nortes, who upheld the complaint filed by the UTE Orthem Wenceslao, which claims that payment before the court as it did not receive a response from the City Council when it claimed the payment. Of the debt. Against this ruling there is an appeal.

The company alleged in its complaint that it requests the payment of that amount for the differences between the measurements and the final prices of the reform in December 2020, never receiving a response from the Consistory. The UTE claims the payment of 119,663 euros for these differences in the works carried out in pavilion 1 and 99,010 euros for number 2. As well as two other invoices of 51,597 and 42,363 euros for the same works. In all cases, the judge rules that default interest must be paid.

The socialist spokesman at the Murcia City Council, Enrique Lorca, stated this Thursday morning, before the start of the ordinary plenary session in January, that the Consistory, then with the PP in the mayor’s office, had known since 2019 that there was this imbalance in the contract «and could have been resolved with an increase of up to 10% in it, as permitted by law; It was not done then and now we have to pay for it ».

The spokesman and head of Economic Management also recalled another recent conviction against the City Council, for which it must pay the previous management company of the Artillery Barracks car park 2.1 million euros.