The cancellation of the Holy Week processions leads many confreres to unsubscribe from their dues payments to participate in the passion parades that, during those dates, are carried out by the 17 brotherhoods and brotherhoods of the city of Murcia. After learning of the suspension of the processions, many brotherhoods made several appeals, some of them through social networks, in which they asked for help from the administrations to be able to maintain the heritage that many of these groups treasure.

In this regard, and questions from journalists after the press conference of the Governing Board, the spokesperson for the Murcia City Council, Rebeca Pérez, announced that the Consistory «is looking for the formulas to be able to maintain the aid to the different brotherhoods and brotherhoods of Murcia ».

It should be remembered that last year, when there were no passion parades, the consistory maintained the aid to the Superior Council of Brotherhoods, an organ that brings together all the brotherhoods of the city of Murcia, at 70 percent of what they usually granted. In this sense, Pérez reiterated “the commitment of the City Council with the brotherhoods that make Holy Week in Murcia a benchmark “, to which he recognizes that” currently the legal services are working to justify the delivery of these aid. “

Spring parties



In addition, with respect to the Spring Festivities of Murcia, the spokesperson for the Local Government also acknowledges that “next week there will be meetings between the Department of Heritage with members of the representatives of the festive groups to organize the new week of Spring parties”.

The spring festivities will not be held due to the current health situation. For this reason, both the Murcia City Council, the Federation of Peñas Huertanas and the Sardinera Association are working to carry out a program of events that takes into account the pandemic situation.