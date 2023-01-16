The mayor, José Antonio Serrano, accompanied by councilors Carmen Fructuoso and Enrique Lorca, presented this Monday the improvements to the Muybici public bicycle system. Serrano explained that “finally, we recover this service that has a fundamental role in our strategy for the implementation of true sustainable mobility where we want to give prominence to public transport and personal mobility vehicles.”

In this way, 150 new bicycles will be incorporated, which will be operational and available to all users this week. In total, Murcians can currently use 600 bicycles, to which another 600 new units of a new model will be added within 6 months. Another novelty is the installation of a totally new computer application, more intuitive, fast and easy to use, developed by engineers from Murcia.

In addition, new equipment was installed in all stations, with more capacity and speed of processing, with a more modern and up-to-date operating system, thus offering more reliability to the service. On the other hand, the data servers and communication lines were expanded from 4G to 5G.

Thus, this new application offers the ‘Service stations’ section, where the user can check the status of the stations and their availability for renting bicycles in real time, all on a detailed and interactive map.

From the same station, the user can register for the service, choose their daily, weekly, monthly or annual subscription and make the payment in a totally secure way, through a payment gateway. In addition, in the main menu the user will find options to find out about the conditions of service, bonuses or rates, conditions of use, hours, status of the bases, remember password, etc.

Sign up for the service



Registration for the service can be done on the website www.muybici.org, the PIM (Mobile Information Points) located at any of the stations themselves or the Muybici mobile application. The cost of the one-day subscription is 3 euros + VAT, the one-month subscription is 18 euros + VAT and the one-year subscription is 40 euros + VAT.