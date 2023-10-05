The municipal coffers will be able to count on 25 million euros more next year. These are the forecasts made by the Murcia City Council with the update and increase in the prices of the tax ordinances for 2024, municipal taxes that have not been touched since the year of the pandemic.

The project presented this Thursday by the Councilor for Economic Management, José Francisco Muñoz, and which was approved by the Government Board, included the increase in the Real Estate Tax (IBI), the Economic Activities Tax (IAE) and the Vehicle Tax. Mechanical Traction, popularly known as car ‘seal’. The 5.9% CPI increase corresponding to the last fiscal year will be applied to these three receipts.

The councilor highlighted that the increase had focused on that percentage, when the historical series stands at an increase of 12.9% of the CPI, in an attempt not to burden the pockets of Murcian taxpayers. A Consumer Price Index that has seen inflation increase due to the war in Ukraine (such as the price of gas, gasoline or electricity).

Muñoz explained that, as a result of these adjustments, the average increase in the IBI receipt will be 4 euros per month per taxpayer, and despite this, “Murcia’s will continue to be one of the lowest in Spain,” he defended. As for the rustic IBI, it will rise by around 1.5 euros per month on average.

Collection

Taxes

Frozen rates

The municipal Treasury’s proposal includes keeping the eighty municipal rates and public prices frozen next year. For example, hospitality terraces, occupation of public roads and the use of municipal sports facilities.

Bonuses

The City Council will apply bonuses for families and companies worth 14 million euros. The objective of this measure is to achieve a tax distribution “that is equitable, fair and balanced.”

Spending rationalization

In parallel, the City Council will review all major contracts and optimize expenses in the different services of the local administration.

The receipt for the car ‘stamp’ will increase between 3 and 6 euros, depending on the type of vehicle; and the IAE will have a monthly prorated update of around 20 euros. This last tax is paid by companies that invoice an amount equal to or greater than one million euros per year.

Regarding the receipt of garbage, Muñoz stated that the Murcia City Council will comply with its obligation to apply the state rate for waste and contaminated soils that the Government of Spain has transferred to local entities and that is included in law 7 /22 of Waste and Contaminated Soils for a Circular Economy, approved in April 2022, with effect from January 1, 2023.

The ordinances also include a reduction in the Tax on Constructions and Works (ICIO) of 0.25%

Murcia will reduce the financing percentage of the total cost of the municipal garbage collection and street cleaning service by 7.48% “to mitigate the impact, on the pockets of Murcians, of the tax from the Executive of Spain,” said the councilor. of Economic Management. In any case, the bill will be updated by 4 euros per month and for a home it will be, in total, 28.35 euros every two months.

What doesn’t go up



On the other side of the coin, the Murcia City Council will keep all municipal rates and public prices frozen during the next fiscal year of 2024, more than 80. In this way, and as an example, the rates for occupation of public roads , installation of terraces and use of sports facilities, among others, maintain their price. “We are going to maintain the cost of all fees related to the daily activities carried out by our neighbors,” stressed Mayor Muñoz.

Likewise, the government team will apply bonuses for families and companies worth 14 million euros. The objective of this measure “is to achieve a tax distribution that is equitable, fair and balanced,” said the councilor.

In this regard, he insisted that groups such as large families and recipients of social aid will be able to benefit from these incentives, “which seek to help the most disadvantaged and contribute to the economic reactivation of the municipality” of Murcia.

The tax ordinances also include a reduction in the Tax on Constructions, Installations and Works (ICIO) of 0.25%, which, according to the councilor, will allow 2 million euros annually to be injected into the municipality’s economy. This tax will drop from 4 to 3.75%. José Francisco Muñoz explained that the tax ordinances must be in force on January 1, so it is necessary to activate the necessary process for their approval now.

“The fiscal measures that we propose are in line with the planning that we have been carrying out in the last three months to bring order to the economic chaos that we found, with a negative treasury balance of 31 million in the municipal public accounts,” he indicated.

In parallel, the City Council will combine these measures with the application of others aimed at “containing and rationalizing public spending”, such as the review of all major Administration contracts and the implementation of protocols in the different services of the council departments. “to optimize expenses.”

The Councilor for Economic Management, finally, recalled that once the 2023 budgets were prepared and approved in the first instance, the Treasury team is now working on the preparation of the 2024 accounts, the first considered as their own by the new government team. popular, came out of the polls on May 28. The intention is to approve the budget in December or January of next year.