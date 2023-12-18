The Municipal Plenary of the Murcia City Council unanimously approved this Monday the transfer to the Ministry of Health of the plot that will allow the expansion of the Santa María de Gracia outpatient clinic. Specifically, the City Council Corporation gave the green light to the file relating to approving the corporate mutation, with transfer of ownership, in favor of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, of a municipal property intended for the expansion of the health center of the Santa María de Gracia neighborhood, located on Arturo Duperier street in Murcia.

The Heritage Service, dependent on the Department of Development, carried out the necessary steps to formalize the transfer of ownership of a municipal property that has an area of ​​847.79 square meters and has an economic valuation of more than 1.2 million according to the Urban Management Service.

The plot in question is delimited to the north by Paseo Ramón Gaya, to the south and west, by Miguel de Unamuno Street, and to the east, by the Santa María de Gracia health center itself.

The expansion project for this health center is included in the Primary Care Infrastructure Investment Plan for the period between 2022 and 2026 with an estimated investment of more than 3.7 million. The forecast is that the work can be resolved during the year 2025.

This action is part of the municipal strategy to promote the development, growth, territorial structure and social cohesion of the 67 neighborhoods and districts of Murcia to promote that all citizens have the same services, regardless of where they live.

In this way, the joint work and planning of the Murcia City Council and the regional Government will allow the services provided by this Primary Care center to be expanded, which is attached to Health Area VI of the Region of Murcia.

This coordinated work between administrations will also make it possible, in the same sense, to launch the new health center in the district of Corvera, whose works are in the final stretch. This new health infrastructure will serve a population of close to 15,000 users, all of them residents of Campo de Murcia. The center will have an obstetrics-gynecology service, emergency care and a social worker.

It is built on an area of ​​more than 3,000 square meters of municipal land, and includes four Family Medicine clinics, another two General Nursing clinics, two multipurpose clinics, as well as a pediatric and pediatric nursing service.

It will benefit the residents of Corvera, Lobosillo, Los Martínez del Puerto, Sucina, Valladolises, Baños y Mendigo, Avileses and Gea y Truyols.