The mobility works continue their course and advance with the goal set by the Murcia City Council for next Thursday, November 30, to have a city free of machines and workers on December 1. One of those steps is taken this Thursday, with the conclusion of the Paseo de Garay-Teniente Flomesta-Martínez Tornel axis, in which segregated bus and bike lanes are already a reality.

The City Council, through the Department of Mobility, announces that the final configuration of traffic on this axis will debut this Friday, November 17. After the execution of the works, Martínez Tornel Square will have traffic lights adapted to the new traffic lanes, new signage and agglomerate. The Garay promenade, for its part, will have a pick-up and drop-off area for travelers with a limited time next to the Barceló Murcia Siete Coronas Hotel, as well as a taxi stop on the sidewalk adjacent to the Chinese Garden.

In Teniente Flomesta, the works from Martínez Tornel to the Miguel Caballero walkway have been completed, leaving the paving of sidewalks in the bay of the stop towards Ceballos Street pending. The work has involved moving the Tourist Bus stop to the Francisco Cáscales Institute, relocating the existing bus stop to adapt the bike lane on the Segura River sidewalk located in front of the institute and widening the sidewalk in the the Ministry of Finance.

The Garay promenade will have two lanes for private vehicles in opposite directions, as well as two exclusive lanes for the use of buses, one in each direction, and a bidirectional bike lane.

On Teniente Flomesta Avenue, between Correos Street and the Miguel Caballero Footbridge, there will be two lanes for private vehicles in the direction of the Red Cross Plaza, two lanes for buses, one in each direction, and a bidirectional lane for bicycles.

From the Miguel Caballero footbridge to the Martínez Tornel square, the area will have two lanes for private vehicles in the direction of the Miguel Caballero footbridge, one lane for buses in the direction of Martínez Tornel square and a bidirectional lane for bicycles.

In turn, in Martínez Tornel two lanes for buses have been implemented, one in the direction of Plaza Circular and another in the direction of Puente Viejo, in addition to three lanes for private vehicles: two for turns towards Teniente Flomesta and one for the turn towards Plano San Francisco. A two-way cycle path is also included.

Works and traffic jams in the Carmen neighborhood



In parallel, work is progressing in the Carmen neighborhood, where Pintor Pedro Flores Street (which leads to Industria Street, parallel to the railway station), already shows off its new asphalt and configuration: two bus lanes, one bidirectional for bicycles and one for vehicles.

The Department’s forecast is that next week the paving will begin with the appearance of cobblestone in the Alameda de Colón, which is the last point of the monumental axis composed of Plaza de Camachos, around the Floridablanca garden and the Church of Carmen, which remains about to finish.

Those that do not disappear are the traffic jams. This Wednesday, early in the morning, complaints multiplied about the traffic congestion that existed on Princesa, Proclamación, Floridablanca streets, on Río Segura avenue and on the Reina Sofía hospital bridge. At this intersection, and at one point in the morning, the Local Police officers were forced to open one of the bus lanes for cars, with the aim of clearing the traffic jam.