Murcia City Council has authorized the modification of the award contract for the Spring Festival chairs to enable the option of buying their chairs for the Burial of the Sardine at physical points. The places where these points are going to be installed are the municipal office located on the ground floor of the Romea Theater and at the tourist information point on Gran Vía.

In addition, in these places, doubts and complaints from users will be resolved, given the wave of complaints about problems in getting money back or errors in ticket sales. Dozens of users expressed their criticism for the impossibility of contacting the winning company both by email and by contact telephone numbers enabled for the refund of amounts.

The opening hours of these points will be from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The service and sale will begin on the afternoon of this Wednesday, April 20, and will continue until the day of the Burial of the Sardine.

Likewise, the Department of Culture, Tourism and Sports has asked the winning company to prepare a report detailing all the incidents recorded in online sales, as well as the response given to citizens who have been able to see affected. Once all the information has been collected, the City Council will take the measures it deems appropriate.

For its part, the Popular Party of Murcia demanded explanations from the government team “for the chaos generated in the sale of chairs” both at Easter and in the Spring Festival, a matter that will take the next ordinary plenary session of the institution. “Murcians are orphans at the moment, since neither the company that manages the sale of chairs nor the municipal government itself are showing their faces,” said the popular mayor Jesús Pacheco, while demanding measures to speed up the procedure return of the amounts paid by those affected.