The die is cast. The Plenary Hall of the Murcia City Council has been the scene this Monday of the draw for the presidents and alternates of the 524 polling stations that will be set up on May 28 for the municipal and regional elections. This is five tables more than in 2019.

333,263 citizens of the municipality participate in the raffle, over 18 years of age and under 70. They must know how to read and write and have basic studies in the case of members and a baccalaureate or second degree of vocational training, as a minimum, for table presidents.

The starting number of the electoral lists, already published, for the presidency is 814, and 279 for the members. From this position, the municipal Statistics Service will make a rule of three with the complete list, and the number that results will be the one chosen for the presidency and vowels. Once the operation is complete, from this Monday until Saturday, the City Council will begin to make the first notification to those designated.

In the event that the chosen ones are not found or they justify that they cannot take their place, the City Council will continue to notify the people who follow the order of the list until the eve of the day of reflection, on May 26, explains the Head of the Statistics Service, Roque Moya Segura.

In total there will be 4,716 members of the polling stations (9 for each of them, with holders and substitutes) who will have to go to their respective polling stations on the 28th of this month. The formation of the polling stations is the responsibility of the municipalities and they are designated by public lottery.

Due to the Data Protection Law, electoral lists cannot be published on paper on bulletin boards; they are accessible on the website of the ministerial Electoral Census or, in person and providing the DNI, in various municipal departments.