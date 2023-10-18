Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 10:12



The Councilor for Open Government, Economic Promotion and Employment, Mercedes Bernabé, has attended these days the meeting of the Local Forum of the Urban Agenda, held in Granada, with the assistance of the acting Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sanchez. During the meeting, Bernabé asked the minister for a response to the Murcia City Council’s request for an extension to carry out the rehabilitation project for the second phase of the Old Prison, for which the City Council has obtained a subsidy of 3 million euros. of European funds.

“During this meeting, we have talked about the problems that many municipalities encounter in the implementation of the Feder and Next Generation funds of the European Union,” explained the mayor, who reminded the minister that they are still waiting for the response to the request. extension carried out in June. The project is part of the Public Buildings Rehabilitation Program (PIREP). According to the granting of these aids. The work should be completed, so as not to lose the money, before September 2024, but the final project, which will be done in two phases, has not been put out to tender.