Two days after starting the works, the Murcia City Council has changed the project of the mobility plan in Espinardo, forced by neighborhood pressure. The project will keep the two bus lanes segregated, one in each direction, but will leave only one for cars, instead of the two originally planned. That is, private traffic will only be in one direction, from Teniente Montesinos to Estrella de Levante.

In a statement, the Consistory defended that this modification “will make it possible to increase the space for pedestrians.” The mayor held a meeting on Tuesday with representatives of Espinardo groups to inform them of this change, which will allow the sidewalk surface to be expanded by more than 1,000 square meters. More than 30 new trees will also be planted in the area.

Neighborhood pressure has been essential to modify the project, which comes with the works already underway, since they began last Monday. The residents opposed to the plan, grouped on the Espinardo Colapsado platform, had denounced that the plan would turn Calle Mayor into “another Sewer road”, since it established four lanes of traffic, twice as many as currently, by adding two segregated for buses.

Protest of residents of Espinardo, last Friday, against the mobility plan of the City Council.



Collapsed Hawthorn







During the past week, the colectivos intensified the protests “for the death” of Calle Mayor. Specifically, they criticized the “breach of the promise” of the City Council not to start work until the deterrent parking has been built, since the new bus lanes will remove the 170 parking spaces on one of the main arteries of the neighborhood.

After the turn of the Murcia City Council, the elimination of the parking lot is maintained and the space for traffic is also expanded, but only to three lanes. Last February, the Espinardo Colapsado platform presented more than 4,000 signatures to the Consistory.