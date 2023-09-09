The Murcia City Council has cut variable and extraordinary remuneration by six million euros, which directly affect officials, such as bonuses or overtime. The 2023 Budget project sets that chapter at 13 million, despite the fact that “excess spending” by the previous government team increased it to 19 million for this year compared to what was budgeted in 2022.

The Councilor for Mobility, Economic Management and Contracting, José Francisco Muñoz, presented this Friday the project of the accounts that will be debated and approved next Monday, September 18, in the ordinary plenary session in advance. “It is a transition budget and a state of emergency and necessity, which we approved out of responsibility towards the citizens,” said the mayor Muñoz. He added that in a record period of two and a half months, and after taking office, they had managed to “bring order out of chaos.”

In figures

456.7

million euros is the total figure of the draft budget for this year.

8.24%

is the increase in personnel spending compared to the 2022 accounts.

205

million euros correspond to the item of income from direct taxes.

In large numbers, the accounts approved this Friday at the weekly Governing Board meeting have produced an increase of 1.31% compared to 2022, reaching 456,687,384 million euros and, according to the councilor, the item of Investments that have the greatest increase are those corresponding to neighborhoods and districts, with 10% more. “In this way, we want to show our maximum commitment to the 67 municipal boards and to the planned strategic investments.”

Muñoz insisted that these accounts “respond to the need to meet the commitments made” and stressed that not approving them would jeopardize the payment of the December payroll of the 3,000 civil servants and public employees of the City Council, as well as the cleaning contracts. road and garbage collection, lighting and telephony. Currently, the City Council works with the extended 2022 budget.

The popular government team assures that without this measure, the payment of the December payroll and other services would be in danger

The Councilor for Urban Development and Smart City, José Guillén, insisted during the presentation of the project that “in the two and a half years of the previous municipal executive (from the PSOE) Personnel spending has increased by 40 million to reach 170 million , which is a real barbarity ». And he stressed that “not a single measure of those included in the Plan for Reorganization and cost containment that they designed and approved in 2022 has been taken.”

“They spent more than what was budgeted,” said Muñoz, who recalled again that in Personnel the spending on overtime, personal salaries and managerial positions, among other items, was increased in an “irresponsible” way. And he wondered “how did they plan to pay the salaries or those services with an account carried over from the previous year?”

Income



Some of the figures that are part of the budget provided by the City Council with droppers are: personnel spending, 170,852,907 euros, which is 8.24% more than in 2022. The increase is 13 million euros, despite the six million cut announced.

Regarding current spending (goods and services), the total is 197,585,660 euros, 9.05% more than in 2022, rising by 16.4 million euros.

The councilors Muñoz and Guillén criticize that the Socialists had not executed “not a single” measure of the Sanitation Plan

Regarding income, in the chapter of direct taxes there are 205 million, while in indirect taxes (such as the one levied on works and constructions), the figure stands at 27.7 million (it has not been provided the comparison with the year 2022). For fees, this year 2023 the City Council will collect 82.5 million and for current transfers, 117 million.

The document will now be sent to the municipal groups of PSOE and Vox so that they study it and make contributions before the plenary session on September 18. “The will of the Government Team is that the project has the maximum consensus”, so Muñoz will hold meetings with the spokespersons of both groups.

In parallel to the approval of these accounts, the Councilor for Economic Management announced that his team is already working on the design of the 2024 Budget so that they are approved before December 31. It will include, he said, the items that allow “improving public services and developing strategic investment projects” announced.

UGT asks that the deficit not be loaded “on the backs of officials”



The announcement of the municipal executive to cut the Personnel chapter in the 2023 accounts by six million has not gone down well, as might be expected, with union representatives of the Murcia City Council, which will mean the suppression of overtime from the supplements of special dedication and availability, among others; as well as the reorganization of staff to avoid making appointments to positions when there were others of the same category with a low or almost non-existent workload.

This is the case of UGT, which, in a statement, wanted to point out this Friday that the 47 million debt accumulated by the City Council “is the consequence of years of mismanagement and they cannot now carry it on the backs of the workers” of the Consistory .

The union representatives met last Tuesday with the municipal government team around the Negotiating Table, and the UGT members reminded the mayor Ballesta and his councilors that “the payroll is not a gift that they can dispose of, but rather the result of the work of every public employee.

North zone agreements



The Municipal Socialist Group also responded to the accusations leveled against its management over the past 2.5 years, after accessing the Glorieta government through a motion of no confidence in March 2021. It was councilor Ainhoa ​​Sánchez who stated that when they took office they found themselves with an accumulated debt of more than 17 million euros, “a financial burden that is the result of years of mismanagement and irresponsible decisions by the PP.”

Likewise, he pointed out that they had to face the payment of compensation after a sentence for “the pufo of the agreements in the northern zone” years ago, in an amount that exceeds 24 million. And he recalled the increase in the staff of the Local Police that they promoted.

The PSOE answers that the PP left a hole of 17 million and the popular ones call them “incapable” for not approving the 2023 accounts

It was the spokesperson for the Popular Group, Mercedes Bernabé, to recall that the PSOE councilor who had the powers of Finance in the previous government team, “was unable to approve a budget for this year and is to blame for the fact that the payment of payrolls of officials have been in danger”. And she valued the work of her colleague from Haciencia for closing the accounts in three months.