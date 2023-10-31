Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 11:37



The Ibiza nightclub, which is located in the Atalayas de Murcia leisure area, has been closed since this weekend. Murcia City Council has made this decision after receiving, on Friday afternoon, an unfavorable Civil Protection report regarding the continuation of its activity. This licensed venue is one of those that has entered the inspection plan launched by the Murcia City Council after the death of thirteen people in the early hours of Sunday, October 1 as a result of a fire in other nightclubs in the area.

It so happens that this premises suffered a fire last Saturday, October 28, just 24 hours after the Civil Protection report arrived at the City Hall Inspection Department. At 3:20 p.m., according to the Emergency Coordination Center, a fire broke out in this establishment, identified by municipal sources as the Ibiza nightclub and which, due to its schedule, was closed to the public.

The same sources pointed to an electrical problem as a possible cause of the incident, which began on the roof of the premises, since maintenance work related to this system was being carried out inside at that time.

The fire was extinguished at 4:15 p.m. without it being necessary to assist any person, since all the occupants were able to leave the premises on their own when they noticed the fire, including the worker who was carrying out maintenance tasks.