The Murcia City Council, through the Department of Urban Agenda and Open Government, led by Mercedes Bernabé, maintained during 2020 the celebration of civil marriages, despite the pandemic. In addition to the measures adopted and the alternatives and facilities that have been offered to the couple, new technologies have helped its celebration, because couples have been able to share such a special day with their family and friends through the videoconference system.

Specifically, of the 162 ceremonies planned During the past year, the Plenary Hall hosted the celebration of a total of 97, while 65 marriages were canceled or postponed for other dates. “More couples have maintained their ceremony, despite the measures adopted on the occasion of Covid-19. From the Civil Marriage Office, the couples have been kept informed of the latest news and have always been offered other alternatives, such as the extension of the wedding calendar with new dates and the retransmission of the ceremony by videoconference “, Mercedes Bernabé highlighted. responsible for the department.

Seven weddings so far in 2021



The Plenary Hall has hosted a total of seven civil weddings so far this year: this Saturday there will be three and four took place on January 16. The mayor, who visited the bride and groom who have gotten married this Saturday, stressed that “the main objective is to be close to the neighbors, but always combining security with the provision of this service that citizens deserve on such an emotional day and special”.

Covid measures



All the celebrations that have been carried out during the pandemic have been carried out in accordance with the security protocols and measures adopted at all times by the competent authorities, such as the reduction of capacity, safety distance and disposal of hydroalcoholic gels.

Another of the novelties adopted since the beginning of the pandemic and that continues today is the retransmission of ceremonies by videoconference, an action provided by the Department of Urban Development and Modernization of the Administration, directed by José Guillén.

«This measure allows couples to share such a special moment for themselves with their family and friends. It is clear that new technologies have come to stay, because their possibilities are endless and they have allowed us to improve our services in such a delicate moment in which the main priority is the health and safety of citizens, ”said Bernabé.

The Civil Marriages Office of the Murcia City Council serves the public in person by appointment through the web (https://www.murcia.es/web/portal/cita-previa-servicio-de-atencionciudadana), of the telephone 010 and at number 968 22 95 49, if calling outside the municipal area.