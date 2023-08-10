The new tenants of La Glorieta continue to introduce changes to the mobility plan left by the interior government team. After confirming last Sunday that it would not execute the reserved colored platforms in the access to the Carmen neighborhood from the Segura river, the Murcia City Council has reported that it is definitively burying the project to extend the network of bus and bike lanes to Espinardo through from Calle Mayor and Avenida Teniente Montesinos, so that these exclusive streets will be interrupted at Francisco Camino square.

This was confirmed this Thursday morning by the Councilor for Mobility, Economic Management and Contracting, José Francisco Muñoz, accompanied by the mayor of Urban Development and Modernization of the Administration, José Guillén, and by members of the municipal board of this peripheral neighborhood . Thus, José Ballesta’s team complies with the announcement that the mayor himself made in advance, during the electoral campaign, in an interview offered to the newspaper LA VERDAD. «We are going to turn what was a problem into an opportunity; We have paralyzed some works that turned this axis into a real highway, with more lanes and more traffic that strangled the possibility of growth in this neighborhood, “explained Muñoz to justify the decision of the council.

The mayor continued, assuring that his “is a transforming project” for this area of ​​the city, which, among other actions, “will enhance the loading and unloading areas, preserve the existing parking spaces and improve both the street furniture and the lighting and trees,” he added. In relation to this last question, Guillén indicated that “150 specimens will be planted in the different parks, gardens and roads of the neighborhood.”

Likewise, the first ‘Kiss & Go’, or translated into Spanish, will be enabled at the door of the San José school, located in Teniente Montesinos, an extended stop for vehicles where parents can leave their children at school “with more quility, so that there is no double-parking with a risk to road safety in a school environment,” Muñoz pointed out. This measure will be adopted when “the reversal works of what had already been carried out on this avenue are undertaken,” added the councilor of the branch. Depending on the results offered by this first experience of ‘Kiss & Go’, the City Council will study its gradual extension to the rest of the educational centers in the municipality.

The Councilor for Mobility added that actions to widen sidewalks will also be considered at those points where possible, after undertaking a comprehensive traffic study that will also cover all the streets adjacent to Calle Mayor de Espinardo, with which it will “optimise, in addition, the parking bag and the environment ». This possible extension of the pedestrian space will be financed, at least in part, with the amounts that the City Council had to contribute for the execution of the works of lot 2 of the segregated lanes project contracted by the José Antonio Serrano government and which had European financing from through the Feder 14-20 funds.

This lot included the works for the implementation of these exclusive roads between Primo de Rivera avenue, in the center of the city, and Mayor de Espinardo street. The councilor maintains that the European funds granted for the execution of this batch should not suffer in their entirety, since the projects are made up of well-differentiated sections, and it would proceed, only, not to certify the unexecuted works.

In fact, it ensures that the waiver of the amounts corresponding to the actions in the Espinardo section would not even proceed, since “the purposes and requirements established for the granting of the Feder funds are not the same as those of the Next Generation”. In this way, interprets the Consistory, it would be possible to allocate the unexecuted amounts to the aforementioned “comprehensive transformation of the neighborhood.”

“We are quantifying the cost of what will remain undone and, when we have it, we will be able to know how much of the amount planned in this case we can allocate to this remodeling,” the mayor settled. Lot 2, called ‘Santa María de Gracia-El Puntal’, was awarded for 4,708,172.24 euros.