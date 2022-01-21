THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:47



The Murcia City Council begins the procedures to award the Gold Medal to the Pro Burial Platform, as approved by the Municipal Plenary on Thursday, July 29. With the votes in favor of the Socialist Municipal Group, Citizens and We Can, and against the Popular Municipal Group and Vox, the Consistory began on that date the file for granting this decoration by the municipality.

This Friday, January 21, the Official Gazette of the Region of Murcia published the beginning of the file so that within a period of 15 days all the people and organizations that wish to can appear in said file and make the allegations they deem timely.

With this decoration, the City Council of Murcia wants to recognize the work carried out by the Pro-Underground Platform in recent years in defense of the arrival of the underground AVE, “the value and effort made by so many people over so many years in favor of achieving something that it will become one of the most important transformative projects in Murcia”, according to municipal sources.

The file recognized the “associative movements and platforms as a fundamental and essential part of our democratic system, of the model of society that we have and of the necessary objective of greater citizen participation in the decision-making of our institutions, in the transparency of public management and in the design of our municipality».