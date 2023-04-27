Thursday, April 27, 2023, 09:40



Updated 10:09 a.m.

The plenary session of the Murcia City Council approved this Thursday, with the abstention of the municipal groups of Vox and PP, the municipal ordinance regulating billboards in the capital. The new municipal regulations provide for more control over sexist and gambling advertising. From now on, a period of allegations is opened so that the residents and the affected groups and associations can present their proposals, which will be considered by the City Council to include them in the norm.

In addition, the local Government Board also gave the green light, with the abstention of Vox, for the expropriation of the land on San Nicolás de Javalí Viejo street, where the house that obstructed the water course in the last flood is located.

The mayor of the capital, José Antonio Serrano, chairs the ordinary local Government Board this Thursday. Follow the Plenary of the Murcia City Council live.