The mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, announced this Friday that the City Council has reached an agreement with the urban bus transport concession company, the UTE Transportes de Murcia, to restore the service of the ‘coloraos’, whose workers have been locked up and on strike since Monday.

“After three days of negotiations, this morning we have reached a mutual agreement between the Murcia City Council and the concession company to re-establish the urban bus service in the municipality as soon as possible,” Serrano said, although the City Council evaded giving more details. about the deal.

Serrano explained that “the most outstanding and important thing about this agreement is that the employees will keep their salary”, so the company will not go ahead with the 42% cut announced by the entity and that caused the mobilization of workers. “I appreciate the predisposition of the concessionaire company to resolve this situation and the patience of the workers,” said the mayor.

The president of the works council, Miguel Cano, stated this Friday afternoon that he had just been informed of this agreement and that they will hold a general assembly to report its terms and decide their position.

According to the news available to them, the company will not cut their salary, it maintains the planned increase and pays them. Likewise, they were informed that they will try to pay the pending payments to the employees as soon as possible.