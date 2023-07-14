The last details of the rehabilitation works on the facade of the Cathedral of Murcia to repair the deterioration suffered by the front face of the building have almost finished and will be announced shortly, revealed this Friday the Bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, José Manuel Planes Lorca. The Bishopric presented the project to Mayor José Ballesta in a meeting at the Episcopal Palace, almost a month after the conservative regained municipal power.

«Our availability is total, absolute; We know the importance in the city of Murcia of everything that has to do with the bishopric of the Diocese,” Ballesta declared before speaking with Planes Lorca. For this, the councilor stated that one of the most immediate collaborations involves “the renovation, restoration and actions that are going to be carried out on the façade of our first temple, on the front of the Cathedral, which logically can have an impact important in the day to day of our city and that we are going to be absolutely coordinated, the Bishopric and the municipal services, so that this rehabilitation is not only done in the most effective, efficient and rapid way, but above all in the most brilliant way , with the excellence that this city deserves and that this temple deserves.”

For its part, Lorca Planes showed its willingness to cooperate with the new tenants of La Glorieta. “We are willing to collaborate as always in all those things that in some way from the Church we may be most in need or at the same time also in those projects that are also close to the ideal that the Church has,” said the bishop, who learned about the new municipal government team.