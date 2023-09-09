Saturday, September 9, 2023, 08:21



The Plaza Circular of Murcia is the ideal setting this weekend for the little ones in the family, who, with the help of Drilo and his gang and the Drilo Park, can jump in the large inflatables placed for this purpose, participate in workshops crafts or check your agility and skill on the multi-obstacle bridge, all at the suggestion of the Murcia City Council.

From yesterday afternoon until Sunday, with free access until capacity is reached, those interested can attend in the morning (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and in the afternoon (from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.). At 9 p.m. the ‘photocall’ and the ‘Baila con Drilo’ show will be underway; Activities include a musical area.

There is also a large Giraffe slide, the sweeper and a jumping slide, the latter two for the little ones in the family; A motorcycle circuit and another cycle-karst sport circuit close the proposals.

“We want children to be able to enjoy, together with their families, a fun leisure area in this emblematic place in the city, a place where the entire Drilo gang is present,” declared the Councilor for Urban Development and Smart City, José Guillén.