Thursday, April 20, 2023, 18:07



Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, or so they say. In order to face the day it is necessary to include in the diet foods and meals that provide enough energy. On social networks it is increasingly common to see publications from ‘influencers’ or celebrities who share everything they eat on a daily basis, showing some more or less elaborate recipes, but which present a very careful appearance so that they remain ‘aesthetic’.

A clear example of this is Rosalía. A few months ago, the Catalan woman uploaded a video to TikTok in which she told what she ate every morning. It is a sandwich made with baguette bread stuffed with laminated avocado, cooked ham, cheese, salt and oil. All this is put in a sandwich maker so that it stays hot and the cheese melts. A simple recipe that went viral as soon as it was published.

Another of the national singers who has also been encouraged to show what she eats every morning is Bad Gyal. In a video for Vogue magazine, the artist shares her star recipe and acknowledges that she “loves to eat” and that she “enjoys food.” It is a “posh toast”, as she calls it, which has mashed avocado with a little lemon, oil and salt, all spread on the bread and topped with feta cheese and a peculiar ingredient that gives it a ‘gourmet’ touch. ‘ to this meal, the pomegranate. In fact, the Catalan invites all her followers to try “Bad Gyal’s secret breakfast” although she acknowledges that it is not homegrown, since she copied it from a Paris hotel.

Well then, those who want to try this succulent breakfast, and do not want or cannot travel to the French capital, can try it at the Buencafé cafeteria in Murcia, located on Paseo de Garay. This toast, called “the queen of the house” by its creators, consists of a creamy cheese base with natural avocado on top with a finish of oregano, oil, salt and, of course, pomegranate.

In addition, in this place you can also enjoy other preparations such as croissants, pancakes or other types of pastries, as well as savory breakfasts, all accompanied by a good coffee.