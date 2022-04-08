The Official State Gazette has published this Friday the announcement of the Ministry of Culture of the tender for 416,000 euros for the conservation and restoration of several sets of mural paintings of the sanctuary of Our Lady the Royal of the Huertas de Lorca.

These are the mural paintings of the antechamber of the Virgin, those of the chapel of San Antonio and the Totta Pulchra staircase of the Lorca convent.

The antechamber is a quadrangular room subdivided into three sections that gives access to the patron saint’s dressing room and whose iconography was devised by Fray Pedro Morote.

The works are very deteriorated, especially due to the effect of humidity.

In the antechamber begins the pictorial set in which the Immaculate is shown as an intercessor for the salvation of souls, and in it the graces that the city of Lorca achieved through this Marian invocation are listed.

A frieze with kings of Spain recalls the privileges granted to Lorca through the mediation of the Virgen de las Huertas, and another located in the lower part refers to the most significant miracles.