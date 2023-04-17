Nightmare ending for Nepa

There was no lack of controversy at the end of the Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas, which proved to be particularly adverse for the Italian riders. While the points zone saw the presence of only one ‘azzurri’, with Riccardo Rossi who finished in 15th position, the saddest episode occurred against Stefano Nepa right into the last corner of the last lap. Giulianova’s pilot was in fact violently struck from David Munoz at the entrance to the final stretch of the Austin circuit, with heavy consequences for both the race and the body.

The consequences of the fall

Nepa, in addition to having fallen one step away from the finish line, was in fact transported to the Medical Center of the Texan track for checks, with the tests which unfortunately found the tibia and fibula fracture of left leg. The only ‘consolation’, if it can be defined as such, can always be found in the indications given in the medical report, which did not indicate the need or urgency to subject the Italian driver to surgery.

Medical Info Update 📋#Moto3 rider #82 @stefanonepa82 has broken his leg and is therefore declared unfit #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 16, 2023

There is no peace from Sepang 2022

The fact remains, in any case, that Nepa will be subjected to further tests once he returns to Italy. This accident confirms a decidedly tormented period for the 21-year-old, already the victim of a very bad crash that occurred in the penultimate round of last season in Sepang. In that case, in fact, the young man from Abruzzo suffered a multi-fragmented displaced biosseous fracture of the tibia and fibula of his left leg, being miraculously dodged by the arriving pilots. An injury that forced him to undergo numerous surgeries, with the pain never completely gone. Not surprisingly, participation in this world championship itself had been questioned precisely because of the not yet ideal conditions.

Heavy penalty for Muñoz

In the meantime, going back to the Austin episode, Race Direction intervened with a hard fist on Muñoz’s manoeuvre, with the latter being sanctioned with a double long lap penalty for the next race in Jerez de la Frontera, scheduled for the end of April. The Spaniard, in a desperate attempt to pass his rival in turn 20, hit the number 82 violently, throwing him off the bike and causing him to fall into the escape route of the track. The reasons for the sanction are therefore attributable to theexcessive aggression of the manoeuvre. The double long lap penalty seems more and more the ‘typical’ penalty for drivers who overwhelm opponents with maneuvers beyond the limit. In this case the Commissioners, mindful of the ‘Marquez case’, have written that the penalty will have to be served in the next GP in which David Munoz will take part.