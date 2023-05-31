With the swearing in of the members of the founding committees of the municipalities of El Dorado and Juan Jose Riosadvance the municipalization of the two new municipalities whose mayors and councilors will be elected in the 2024 election, so that they immediately take office.

In Juan Jose Rios they already make history: Gloria Angélica Quiñonez, Miguel Martha Palafox, Yadira Salazar, Ómar Cuitláhuac González and Erendira Guadalupe Armenta, whose functions consist of paving the way for the installation of the new authorities, that is, they will look for and condition the building that will be the first seat of the mayor’s office and will establish the bases for the operation of the new administration.

Without a doubt that guasave is the one that loses the most territory and economic income with the foundation of this new municipality, because before becoming a city, Juan Jose Rios it was considered the largest ejido in the country. The members of the committees have a budget of 1.5 million pesos each for their operation.

Potpourri. It was seen coming, that by discarding, Paola Garate and Bernardino Antelo They would be the only applicants to receive the blessing of Alejandro Moreno, who is the one who decides and rules in the PRI, to register as a single form or “dedazo” to lead the PRI in Sinaloa.

Those who seek dedications in each of the decisions that are made, assure that with Paola the group of former governor Quirino Ordaz is rewarded, although in politics betrayals are very common, and with Bernardino the former governor Mario López Valdez, who was He considers “Alito” very close, but also the “corcholata” of Morena, Marcelo Ebrard.

The date for registration expires today before noon and it transcends that: Alvaro Ruelas and Marco Antonio Osuna and some more applicants will also make a last effort to meet the requirements for registration but it seems difficult for them to achieve them. They may be offered a consolation prize if they take the hit and behave well, because after the departure of Jesus Enrique Hernandez Chavez and Gloria Himelda Felix which worsened yesterday with the resignation of Daysy Judith Ayala to the PRI bench, although due to his previous flirtations with Morena it does not come as a surprise, even though he declared himself independent. The rout increases.

SURVEY. Municipal officials disseminate and boast the results of the survey carried out by the RUBRUM pollster, which places Mayor Gerardo Vargas in third place in closeness to the people, at the national level, in the first 10 places in the field of public security and third place in quality of public services.

PRODUCERS. While in Sinaloa the producers affiliated with CAADES await the definition of the meeting they will hold with the secretary of the interior, Adán Augusto López, in Sonora representatives of several states agreed to travel to Mexico City on June 6 to demand fair prices for crops of: corn, wheat and sorghum.

Preparations begin for the operation of the municipalities”: Feliciano Castro

