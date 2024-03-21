Ajman (Al-Ittihad)

The Municipality and Planning Department, the “defending champion,” defeated the Ajman Chamber by four, at the conclusion of the first round of the football tournament, within the Ajman Government Sports Tournament in its fourth edition, achieving the “full mark” with 9 points, and alone at the top of the first group, to confirm its commitment to maintaining the title. Championship for the fourth time.

The Ajman Chamber's dreams of qualifying via the best of three card evaporated, after it failed for the third match in a row to achieve any positive result, remaining at the bottom of the standings, without a balance of points, and the municipal player Soi Cedric won the star of the match award, raising his score to 5 goals, to occupy Second place in the scorers' ranking.

In the second match, the Port and Customs Department secured its qualification to the quarter-finals, with its broad victory over the Economic Development Department by seven points in the match that was held within the second group. With this victory, the Port and Customs Department raised its score to 6 points, while the Economic Development Department remained with a score of “one point,” officially exiting. From the qualification calculations, Salem Abdel Karim from Al-Mina and Customs grabbed the spotlight with his great brilliance in the match, and by scoring 5 goals that won him the match star award, and guaranteed him the top spot in the scorers’ standings with 6 goals.

The third match ended with the Transport Authority defeating the City University of Ajman 2-1, ensuring its qualification to the quarter-finals from the top of the third group with 7 points, while the university’s score froze at 4 points, and Samuel Mallam from the Transport received the Star of the Match award.

In the beach volleyball tournament, the General Administration of Civil Defense – Ajman defeated the Falcons by two games, securing the top spot in the first group with 5 points, and the Falcons remained third with one point.

With the same result, Ajman University defeated the AUS team in a match for the third group, raising Ajman University’s score to 3 points in second place, and the loser remains at the bottom of the standings without any points.

Only Fresh settled its confrontation with “Electric Way” by defeating it by two games, occupying second place in the fourth group with 3 points, while “Electric Way” remained in last place with no points.