Ciudad Juárez— Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, the Municipality will publish its Gazette on the official website of the municipal administration www.juarez.gob.mx

This document will publish the Rules and Regulations approved by the Council, as well as information of general interest to the public, said the Secretary of the City Council, Héctor Ortiz Orpinel, this morning at a press conference.

He said that due to the size of their population, Chihuahua and Juárez are the two municipalities in the state that must have their Gazette.

He indicated that in this way the Rules and Regulations approved by the City Council will be published in the Official Gazette within five days at the latest and will no longer have to wait for them to be published in the Official State Gazette.

The Gazette will appear on the website every Tuesday and anyone who requires a printed version should request it from the City Hall Secretary, he said.